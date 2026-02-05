NCT’s Jisung Donates To Meaningful Cause For His Birthday

NCT’s Jisung marked his birthday by putting meaningful giving into action!

According to Samsung Medical Center on Feburary 5, Jisung donated 250 million won (approximately $170,700) in research funding to commemorate his birthday. The donation will be used to support pancreatic cancer research.

Jisung remarked, “It broke my heart to see patients suffering from illnesses that are difficult to treat. It may be a small help, but I hope it contributes to advancements in medical technology so that many people can live happy lives without pain.” He added, “Thanks to the love that NCTzen (NCT’s fan club name) has sent me, I was able to take part in giving. With the desire to repay the love I’ve received from fans, I want to contribute to creating a warmer world.”

A representative of Samsung Medical Center stated, “Jisung’s meaningful donation will be a great support for advancing research into intractable diseases including customized medicine research for pancreatic cancer.”

Jisung has continuously demonstrated charitable efforts such as donating 50 million won (approximately $34,150) last year to the Community Chest of Korea to support relief efforts for wildfire damage in the Yeongnam region.

Happy birthday, Jisung!

