Hyeri's Agency Shares Update On Legal Action Against Malicious Posts

Following last year’s announcement of legal action, SUBLIME has shared an update on its ongoing efforts to protect Hyeri from malicious activities.

On February 5, the agency confirmed that they filed criminal complaints against individuals behind malicious posts targeting Hyeri. The agency also emphasized its commitment to taking strong legal action with no leniency or settlement.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello, this is SUBLIME. We would like to provide an update on the legal action being taken regarding malicious posts and comments related to our artist Hyeri. Our company is taking a firm stance against all illegal acts targeting Hyeri online, including defamation, insults, sexual harassment, and the spread of false information. As a result, from 2024 to 2025, we filed two rounds of criminal complaints against the individuals responsible for such posts. Currently, several suspects involved in these criminal complaints have been identified, and their cases have been transferred to the relevant police stations. Some of these cases have already been forwarded to the prosecution on charges such as insult. We will continue monitoring online activity and collecting evidence, and any additional illegal acts that are identified will be met with immediate legal action without prior notice. Under no circumstances will there be leniency or settlements, and we will respond firmly to the end to eradicate criminal acts directed at our artist. Thank you.

