Nam Ji Hyun, Moon Sang Min, And More Show Adorable Chemistry Behind The Scenes Of “To My Beloved Thief”

“To My Beloved Thief” has shared a glimpse of its stars behind the scenes of filming!

“To My Beloved Thief” is a drama starring Nam Ji Hyun as Hong Eun Jo, a woman who is secretly the legendary thief known as Hong Gil Dong, and Moon Sang Min as Yi Yeol, a prince who unexpectedly swaps bodies with her.

Spoilers

Newly released stills show the cast during downtime, offering a glimpse into the secret behind their strong rapport.

First, the bright smiles of Nam Ji Hyun and Moon Sang Min stand out. Their charming two-shot adds an extra layer of warmth.

Hong Min Ki, who plays Lim Jae Yi, and Han So Eun, who plays Shin Hae Rim, pose together side by side, radiating charming energy.

Lee Seung Woo, whose character shares lively exchanges with Yi Yeol, also shows cute chemistry with Nam Ji Hyun and Moon Sang Min.

The actors playing siblings in the drama also stand out. Nam Ji Hyun and Song Ji Ho, as the Hong Eun Jo and Hong Dae Il siblings, share identical smiles that capture a genuine sibling vibe.

In contrast, Moon Sang Min and Ha Seok Jin, as the grand prince and king, convey a solemn and dignified presence, fitting their royal roles.

“To My Beloved Thief” is driven by the cast’s strong teamwork, both on and off camera. The drama recently teased another soul switch, signaling changes in the relationship between Hong Eun Jo and Yi Yeol and promising an even more exciting storyline.

Tension peaked when Hong Eun Jo’s soul in Yi Yeol’s body came face to face with King Yi Gyu (Ha Seok Jin), her father’s nemesis. Viewers are eager to see how this second soul switch will change Hong Eun Jo’s and Yi Yeol’s lives and how their bond deepens amid the unfolding crisis.

The next episode of “To My Beloved Thief” airs on February 7 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

