'Our Universe' Begins Lone Ratings Race As Only Drama To Air On Wednesday-Thursday

tvN’s “Our Universe” has premiered!

According to Nielsen Korea, the February 4 premiere of “Our Universe” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 1.9 percent.

Starring Bae In Hyuk, Roh Jeong Eui and Park So Ham, “Our Universe” is a new romance drama that follows two in-laws who, despite starting off on bad terms, end up living under the same roof to raise their 20-month-old nephew Woo Joo together, after the sudden passing of their older siblings.

“Our Universe” airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 10:40 p.m. KST. Did you catch the premiere of “Our Universe”?

Watch “Our Universe” with English subtitles on Viki!

Watch Now

Source (1)