Bae In Hyuk And Roh Jeong Eui Are Struck With Panic By Their Nephew's Innocent Behavior In 'Our Universe'

tvN’s Wednesday-Thursday drama “Our Universe” has shared a sneak peek of its second episode!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama about two in-laws who, despite harboring deep misunderstandings about one another, unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in together, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

In episode 1, the story depicted Sun Tae Hyung (Bae In Hyuk) and Woo Hyun Jin’s (Roh Jeong Eui) chaotic first encounter after they somehow became entangled as “in-laws” as well as the two of them taking in their 20-month-old nephew Woo Joo after a sudden accident leaves them having lost their siblings.

The newly released photos heighten curiosity by showing Sun Tae Hyung as Woo Joo’s one-day caretaker. In the brief moment he looks away, Woo Joo ends up spilling some unidentified sauce all over himself and turning the entire house into a complete mess. Sun Tae Hyung, thrown into total chaos, pulls his hair out, showing his distress.

In another set of stills, Woo Hyun Jin, dressed neatly in a sharp suit, is also spotted. In the middle of a company building lobby that has been thrown into chaos, Woo Hyun Jin discovers Woo Joo, now filthy and disheveled, standing surrounded by many people with an utterly harmless and innocent facial expression.

Adding to the intrigue is Sun Tae Hyung, watching the situation from a step away. Attention is focused on what will happen to them.

The production team remarked, “In episode 2, airing on February 5, unavoidable situations unfold for Woo Hyun Jin, who has resolved to raise Woo Joo well on her own,” adding, “Woo Hyun Jin ends up having no choice but to seek out Sun Tae Hyung again, and an unexpected incident also occurs for Sun Tae Hyung, who is about to move into his new place. In the process, the relationship between the two will also reach an interesting turning point.”

The next episode airs on February 5 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

