Park Min Young Dishes On Her Mysterious “Siren’s Kiss” Character, Preparation For The Role, And More

Park Min Young has shared more insight into her upcoming drama “Siren’s Kiss”!

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller about a man who investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with an irresistibly captivating woman. Wi Ha Joon will star as Cha Woo Seok, the inspector relentlessly investigating the mysterious deaths, while Park Min Young will play Han Seol Ah, the woman suspected of standing at the center of the case.

The drama has already garnered significant attention as Park Min Young’s return to tvN following the massive success of “Marry My Husband,” as well as her first challenge in the thriller genre. Speaking about reuniting with tvN, Park Min Young shared, “ ‘Marry My Husband’ received so much love, and I’ve built a strong connection with tvN, so I’m very happy to be working with them again.” She added, “This time, I’m taking on a thriller genre that I haven’t tried before, so I’m excited to see how viewers will respond.”

Han Seol Ah is a character with a chilling past—every man who has ever fallen in love with her has died. Introducing the character as “a woman who has locked herself inside a block of ice,” Park Min Young explained, “She is someone who, unable to place the blame for the mysterious events happening around her on anyone else, isolates herself and continues living within her own world.”

She further noted that she focused on portraying the duality of the character, saying, “I concentrated on showing her as a confident chief auctioneer, who transforms into a mysterious and somber figure whenever she is alone.” She also revealed a vocal transformation for the role, sharing, “For the first time, I acted using a lower vocal tone with a slightly breathy quality.”

Lastly, Park Min Young shared a viewing point for the drama, saying, “I recommend watching each episode while following the incidents surrounding the mysterious character Han Seol Ah and discovering how the truth gradually surfaces—without spoilers. It’s a story that carries deeper, weighty meaning, so I hope viewers watch it with focus.”

“Siren’s Kiss” will premiere on March 2 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)