Lee Sung Kyung, Han Ji Hyeon, And Oh Ye Ju Dish On Playing Sisters In New Drama “In Your Radiant Season”

Lee Sung Kyung, Han Ji Hyeon, and Oh Ye Ju have shared their thoughts on their chemistry in the upcoming drama “In Your Radiant Season”!

“In Your Radiant Season” tells the story of Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has locked herself away as if life were a cold winter.

Lee Sung Kyung, Han Ji Hyeon, and Oh Ye Ju portray the three sisters of the Nana Family, who share the same wounds but have endured life in their own ways.

Lee Sung Kyung stars as Song Ha Ran, the eldest sister and head designer at South Korea’s top high-end fashion house, Nana Atelier. She serves as the pillar maintaining balance within the family between her grandmother Kim Nana (Lee Mi Sook) and her younger sisters.

Despite her flawless and perfect image, she has shut herself away from the world due to the pain of losing her loved ones. She manages her emotions by immersing herself in work, trying to rebuild her life after it was suddenly shattered. The weight carried by Song Ha Ran, who has endured everything for her family, is expected to resonate deeply with viewers.

Lee Sung Kyung shared her thoughts on the sisters’ chemistry, saying, “Han Ji Hyeon plays Ha Young so adorably that it’s almost unbelievable. Watching her enjoy herself so naturally on set to the point where you can’t tell if it’s acting or real, you can really feel her energy.”

She continued, “Oh Ye Ju also portrays Ha Dam in such a way that you can’t help but grow fond of her. I think the three sisters blend so well together, and each has a distinct charm.”

Han Ji Hyeon plays Song Ha Young, the second sister and a junior designer on Design Team 1 at Nana Atelier. Always smiling and playful, she acts as a bright presence that lifts the heavy atmosphere at home. Although she appears the brightest on the surface, she expresses her emotions more honestly than anyone in front of her family, adding depth and dimension to the sisters’ relationships.

Han Ji Hyeon commented, “The set has a truly family-like atmosphere. The chemistry between the three sisters is so good and comfortable. Lee Sung Kyung brightens the mood on set with her cheerful demeanor, and Oh Ye Ju spreads bright energy everywhere. We laugh a lot, but when it’s time for emotional scenes, everyone naturally focuses. As we filmed, my affection for the drama grew.”

Oh Ye Ju plays the youngest sister Song Ha Dam. On the surface, she seems the most resilient—a top student who handles everything herself, appearing as the worry-free youngest. However, this is her survival mechanism to avoid being seen as a pitiful child. When the dependable Ha Dam experiences her first rebellious phase, it marks a turning point in the sisters’ long-standing bond, raising curiosity about the changes they will face.

Oh Ye Ju remarked, “Whenever we film at Nana House, it really feels like home. When I’m with Lee Sung Kyung and Han Ji Hyeon, I feel completely protected.” She continued, “They take such good care of me and shower me with love like I’m their real youngest sister. Thanks to that, filming at Nana House is always happy and warm.”

“In Your Radiant Season” is set to premiere on February 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

