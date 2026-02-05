Exclusive: ATEEZ Talks Contract Renewal, Favorite 'Adrenaline' MV Scenes, Enlistment Duties, And More At 'GOLDEN HOUR: Part.4' Press Conference

ATEEZ is gearing up for their highly-anticipated comeback with “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4”!

On February 5, ahead of their comeback, ATEEZ held a press conference to talk about their upcoming comeback with their 13th mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4.”

Hongjoong began, “It’s our first album this year and our first album after renewing our contracts, so we prepared with nervousness and heart-fluttering excitement, with resolve to show a new side of us from past albums.” He added, “It’s the fourth of the ‘GOLDEN HOUR’ series, and it contains the resolve that we will continue onwards with our beliefs.” Seonghwa further shared, “We prepared as if it were seven years ago. Every album, we work earnestly, and we continued that feeling.”

Regarding the title track “Adrenaline,” Mingi revealed, “‘Adrenaline’ is the title track we decided in unison by all eight members. If you listen to the song, it has a running engine sound, signaling that we will keep running forward this year as well.” Yunho remarked, “The title song has powerful EDM sounds, and ATEEZ’s performance is also befitting of that sound.” Regarding the highlight point of the choreography, San, who participated in making the choreography, said, “We tried to portray it straightforwardly,” bringing attention to the idea of rushing blood due to adrenaline.

The members also touched upon the parts they most liked in “Adrenaline.” San shared, “We fill the stage with 24 people. Yeosang’s dance part with the dancers is very memorable, so I would feel grateful if you could all focus on that.” Wooyoung also picked Hongjoong’s rap that signals the start of the song as one of his favorite parts.

Elaborating more on their favorite music video scene, Seonghwa picked the one-take scene that shows Yeosang followed by himself, Yunho, and San, commenting, “It felt like a noir movie.” Yeosang picked the scene where he is hanging onto a car, saying, “It was my first time on a wire for a music video, so it was really enjoyable and memorable.” San also shared, “If you watch the music video, the members look really good, so please look forward to it.”

While previous parts of “GOLDEN HOUR” highlighted the different musical sides of ATEEZ, this album puts emphasis on their diverse performances. Yunho remarked, “Every moment will be a golden hour,” while Hongjoong shared, “Rather than ending the ‘GOLDEN HOUR’ series, we want to show that it won’t end here, and like how we renewed our contracts, we will continue with ATINY,” conveying ATEEZ’s resolve to showcase diverse performances to ATINY.

On ATEEZ’s greatest strength, Mingi replied, “After working together for seven to eight years, I think our biggest strength is the members’ energy. I don’t think we’ve ever talked about giving up or wanting to stop. We always want to keep going. The members gathered to make the group we are now. That resolve and our energy are our biggest weapons.” San answered that he can be confident thanks to ATINY.

Reflecting on their goals and future enlistment, Seonghwa replied, “I always tell ATINY, but our earnest feelings now and at the start are still the same, so I feel proud of my members and not embarrassed in front of ATINY. I also think it’s my definite duty to enlist. We will enlist when the time comes. Despite that, since we renewed our contracts, we also want to picture our future, and we will return after faithfully completing our duties.”

On what gets their adrenaline pumping, Jongho commented, “If we are acknowledged by everyone who watches us and listens to our music, that will get my adrenaline pumping.”

Touching on activities and fans abroad, Mingi shared, “We have a lot of activities abroad. There are lots of people who recognize us, and that still feels strange.” Wooyoung shared, “When ATINY abroad sing Korean lyrics together, their pronunciation is better than mine, which makes me feel proud!”

Finally, on their key to teamwork, Wooyoung shared, “We wanted to respond to ATINY’s love as one,” adding, “I feel this a lot, but the key is conversation. We chat for several hours backstage and talk about our future direction a lot. I think conversation is most important.”

ATEEZ will make their comeback with “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” on February 6 at 2 p.m. KST. Check out teasers here!