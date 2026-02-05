Kim Hye Yoon Experiences Butterflies For The First Time Thanks To Lomon’s Gentle Gesture In “No Tail To Tell”

Sparks are flying in “No Tail to Tell”!

“No Tail to Tell” is a fantasy romance starring Kim Hye Yoon as Eun Ho, a quirky Gen Z gumiho (magical nine-tailed fox) who is determined not to become human, and Lomon as Kang Si Yeol, an overly confident world-class soccer player. The drama follows the chaotic journey of the two as they attempt to save one another.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Pal Mi Ho (eight-tailed fox) (Lee Si Woo) proposed a way for everyone to return to their rightful places—suggesting that after he became a gumiho and switched fates with Eun Ho, Eun Ho, once she regained her powers, could restore Kang Si Yeol’s destiny. Although Eun Ho initially strongly opposed the idea after being reminded of Geum Ho, she eventually decided to follow Pal Mi Ho’s wishes and began a good-deeds project in his place.

Newly released stills hint at a subtle yet noticeable shift in Eun Ho and Kang Si Yeol’s relationship. Both are seen with soot smudged across their clothes and faces. Previously, the pair had rushed into a fire at an orphanage they happened to witness in order to rescue children. Kang Si Yeol even put himself in danger while trying to save Eun Ho after she became trapped in the flames. Fortunately, he later reappeared unharmed, leading Eun Ho to run into his arms in tears of worry and relief.

Since that day, Eun Ho’s attitude toward Kang Si Yeol has changed. In the stills, when a bicycle speeds toward them on the street, Kang Si Yeol instinctively pulls Eun Ho into his arms to protect her. Standing close enough to hear each other’s breathing, Eun Ho’s wide-eyed expression conveys emotions that blur the line between shock and budding excitement.

Unaware of her flustered state, Kang Si Yeol gently reaches out to remove a leaf caught in her hair, causing Eun Ho to freeze once again.

Curiosity is building over how these unfamiliar emotions—felt for the first time by Eun Ho, a lifelong single gumiho who once declared, “Good deeds far away, men even farther away!”—will affect their relationship moving forward.

The production team shared, “In Episode 7, Eun Ho will enter her ‘denial phase’ of falling for Kang Si Yeol. Viewers will naturally find themselves smiling as they watch Eun Ho’s cute and lovable transformation, as someone who has never been interested in romance or experienced shyness and coyness.”

The next episode of “No Tail to Tell” will air on February 6 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

