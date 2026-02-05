Jo Jung Suk In Talks To Lead New Drama

Jo Jung Suk may be starring in a new drama!

On February 5, IZE reported that Jo Jung Suk is set to take on the title role in the new drama “Paper Man” (literal title).

In response, Jo Jung Suk’s agency JAM Entertainment stated, “Jo Jung Suk has received an offer to star in ‘Paper Man’ and is positively reviewing it.”

“Paper Man” tells the story of a colorblind man who becomes entangled with counterfeit money.

The drama will be helmed by director Lee Il Hyung, known for his work in the film “A Violent Prosecutor” and the Netflix series “Karma.”

If confirmed, “Paper Man” will mark Jo Jung Suk’s return to the small screen for the first time in a while since the 2024 tvN drama “Captivating the King.”

Stay tuned for more updates!

