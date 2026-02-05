Kim Min Ju Is A Warm Guesthouse Manager Who Reunites With First Love Park Jinyoung In Her 30s In “Shining”

JTBC’s new Friday drama “Shining” has unveiled the first stills of Kim Min Ju in character!

“Shining” is a drama about young people who once shared a world of their own and gradually become each other’s source of trust and the light that guides their lives.

Kim Min Ju plays Mo Eun Ah, a passionate and warm-hearted character who approaches everything with sincerity. Her bright personality, which naturally uplifts any environment, and her thoughtful nature—always putting others’ feelings first—seamlessly carry over into her work. After starting out as a hotelier, she becomes the manager of a traditional guesthouse stay in Seoul, creating a welcoming atmosphere that makes people want to return wherever she is.

A major influence on Mo Eun Ah’s ability to calmly prepare for her future is her first love, Yeon Tae Seo (Park Jinyoung). During the summer vacation when she was 19, Yeon Tae Seo appeared before Mo Eun Ah as she focused alone on self-study, bringing a quiet yet meaningful change to her life at a time when she struggled to find direction. After meeting him, Mo Eun Ah began to clearly envision her future—where she would be, what she would do, and who she would be with. To her, Yeon Tae Seo was like a guiding light that showed her the path forward.

Because Yeon Tae Seo held such special meaning to Mo Eun Ah, anticipation is building over how she will react when she reunites with him in her 30s. Newly released stills capture glimpses of Mo Eun Ah’s youth, offering snapshots of her life in both her teens and her 30s.

At 19, even a brief moment spent looking at her phone is filled with fluttering excitement, while her present-day self reflects a calm composure, as if her emotions are carefully restrained. The contrasting moods in the two images naturally evoke the passage of time Mo Eun Ah has experienced.

“Shining” will premiere on March 6 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

