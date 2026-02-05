'Our Universe' Continues Lone Ratings Race

tvN’s new drama “Our Universe” has wrapped up the first week of its run!

On February 5, according to Nielsen Korea, the new romantic comedy starring Bae In Hyuk, Roh Jeong Eui, and Park Seo Ham earned an average nationwide rating of 1.3 percent for its second episode.

“Our Universe” is a romance drama about two in-laws who, despite harboring deep misunderstandings about one another, unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in together, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

