Watch: NMIXX's Sullyoon And Parc Jae Jung Share Sneak Peek Of New Duet Single 'Always'

NMIXX’s Sullyoon and Parc Jae Jung are joining forces for a new song!

On February 6, the two singers unveiled a sneak peek of their upcoming duet single “Always,” which will be released on February 25 at 6 p.m. KST.

According to Parc Jae Jung’s agency Romantic Factory, “Always” was personally composed by Parc Jae Jung himself during a break from his military service last year. The agency also shared from the beginning stages of its conception, Parc Jae Jung had envisioned the song as a duet with a female artist.

While searching for a voice that would fit the song, Parc Jae Jung is said to have been deeply impressed by Sullyoon’s cover of his hit ballad “Let’s Say Goodbye,” leading him to reach out to her and propose a collaboration.

Notably, “Always” will mark Parc Jae Jung’s first comeback following his military discharge.

Check out Sullyoon and Parc Jae Jung’s preview of “Always” below!

Source (1)