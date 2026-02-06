Lee Chae Min In Talks To Star In K-Drama Adaptation Of Japanese Hit Novel 'The Miracles Of The Namiya General Store'

Actor Lee Chae Min may star in a new drama!

On February 6, a media outlet reported that Lee Chae Min will star in the Korean drama adaptation of the Japanese hit novel “The Miracles of the Namiya General Store”.

In response to the report, Lee Chae Min’s agency VARO Entertainment stated, “Lee Chae Min received an offer to appear in the Korean drama version of ‘The Miracles of the Namiya General Store,’ and he is currently reviewing it.”

“The Miracles of the Namiya General Store” is one of bestselling author Higashino Keigo’s best-known novels. It tells the story of three thieves who hide out in the Namiya General Store—a place where the past and present are connected—and, as they write replies to letters asking for advice, come face-to-face with the secret behind a miracle-like connection that intertwines with their own lives.

The Korean drama adaptation of “The Miracles of the Namiya General Store” is expected to run for around 10 episodes, and casting is currently underway.

Lee Chae Min impressed viewers through various dramas including “The Tyrant’s Chef,” “Crash Course in Romance,” and “Hierarchy.”

