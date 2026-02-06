Park Shin Hye And Cho Han Gyul Wind Up On An Awkward Double Date With Ko Kyung Pyo In 'Undercover Miss Hong'

Get ready for a tense gathering on the next episode of “Undercover Miss Hong”!

Set in the late 1990s, tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” is a comedy starring Park Shin Hye as Hong Geum Bo, an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old entry-level employee at a securities firm where suspicious financial transactions have been detected.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Undercover Miss Hong,” Hong Geum Bo gave up pretending to be Hong Jang Mi around Shin Jung Woo (Ko Kyung Pyo), who had figured out her true identity. Later, Hong Geum Bo was shocked when she accidentally witnessed a meeting between Albert Oh (Cho Han Gyul) and Bong Dal Soo (Kim Roe Ha), who had threatened her in the past.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Hong Geum Bo casts a suspicious gaze towards an oblivious Albert Oh, who remains as relaxed as ever. Thus far, Albert Oh had seemed uninterested in the company’s management and had always been friendly towards Hong Geum Bo, but after seeing him meet with a shady figure in an unexpected location, Hong Geum Bo has started to see him in a different light.

Just as Hong Geum Bo is carefully examining Albert Oh with sharp eyes, they are suddenly joined by Shin Jung Woo and Kang No Ra (Choi Ji Su), leading to an awkward double date. Shin Jung Woo and Kang No Ra are dating with marriage in mind, but because Hong Geum Bo is unaware of Kang No Ra’s true identity, their relationship could naturally make her suspicious.

To find out what unfolds at this uncomfortable gathering, catch the next episode of “Undercover Miss Hong” on February 7 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

