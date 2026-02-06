Watch: Byun Yo Han Looks Fondly Upon Moon Sang Min And Go Ah Sung Who Take Their First Steps Into Love In New Film 'Pavane' Teasers

Upcoming film “Pavane” has unveiled a new poster and teaser!

Based on the best-selling novel “Pavane for a Dead Princess,” “Pavane” tells the story of three young adults struggling to love themselves. As these emotionally closed-off individuals find solace in each other’s company and slowly become a ray of light for one another, they ultimately learn to face life and love again.

The newly released main poster features Mi Jung (Go Ah Sung), Yo Han (Byun Yo Han), and Gyeong Rok (Moon Sang Min) taking a selfie together—as though capturing a precious moment of youth that will never come again.

Mi Jung, who always stayed in the shadows to avoid people’s uncomfortable stares, is smiling brightly unlike her usual self, heightening curiosity about her story as she meets Yo Han and Gyeong Rok and slowly begins to open the closed door of her heart. Yo Han also adds free-spirited energy with his signature playful smile.

Gyeong Rok, a young man living in reality after giving up on his dream of becoming a dancer, piques curiosity with eyes that seem indifferent yet carry a hint of a smile—prompting questions about what changes he will undergo after meeting Mi Jung and Yo Han.

The main trailer opens with Yo Han’s narration: “All love is a misunderstanding—a misunderstanding that that person is different from everyone else and a misunderstanding that it will last forever,” foreshadowing a sweet yet bittersweet youth romance.

One day, Gyeong Rok finds his gaze repeatedly drawn to Mi Jung, who has a distinctive aura. The gentle piano melody flowing between the two deepens the sense of immersion in the moment when love begins. Meanwhile, Yo Han’s appearance as he advises Gyeong Rok not to approach Mi Jung too lightly may seem carefree and purely cheerful with silly jokes and playful humor, but at the same time, this highlights his own deep insight and multidimensional charms.

However, the more Gyeong Rok gets to know Mi Jung, the more certain he becomes of his own feelings, and the sight of the two sharing a happy moment together brings a warm smile to viewers’ faces as well. Mi Jung’s narration—“You called me up when I was in pitch-black darkness”—gently soaks the scene with emotion, conveying her tender feelings toward Gyeong Rok, who unhesitatingly approached her as she hid in the shadows to avoid people’s uncomfortable stares and who shone a beam of light her way.

“Pavane” will be released on Netflix on February 20.

