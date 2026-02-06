3 Points To Anticipate In Final Episodes Of Ahn Bo Hyun And Lee Joo Bin's 'Spring Fever'

tvN’s “Spring Fever” is nearing its finale!

“Spring Fever” is a heartwarming romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

Spoilers

Ahead of the final two episodes, “Spring Fever” shared points to anticipate.

Warning: Mentions of domestic abuse

1. Will Seon Jae Gyu be able to overcome his past trauma?

Previously, it was revealed that Seon Jae Gyu grew up under an abusive father. His older sister Seon Hee Yeon (Son Yeo Eun) also left after leaving her son Seon Han Gyeol (Cho Jun Young) to him. Therefore, Seon Jae Gyu lived his life focusing on protecting his nephew.

However, rumors spread that Seon Jae Gyu set fire to his house and ran away, leading to his father’s death. His friend Choi Yi Joon (Cha Seo Won) also believed this to be true, causing misunderstanding in the village and people to look coldly upon Seon Jae Gyu. As Seon Jae Gyu told Yoon Bom, “I killed my father,” viewers are curious to find out the truth behind the incident.

2. Will Yoon Bom be able to find happiness

Yoon Bom has been living a quiet life due to past wounds. After getting slapped by a student’s parent in public, she was swept up in malicious gossip. She was also unfairly called a “cheating teacher,” and despite having her life shaken up by the obsessive and threatening parents, she could only remain silent without revealing the truth.

After running away, she started to find her real self again after after meeting Seon Jae Gyu, gradually becoming lively again. Viewers are curious to find out if Yoon Bom will be able to leave her past behind and find happiness once more.

3. Healing each other and the changing village

Each harboring their own wounds, Seon Jae Gyu and Yoon Bom gave each other conformt and began to learn the true meaning of love. As anticipation rises for what results their romance will face, viewers are also curious to find out how the village’s attitude toward Seon Jae Gyu will eventually change.

The second to last episode of “Spring Fever” will air on February 9 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

