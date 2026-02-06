Watch: Ha Jung Woo, Im Soo Jung, Kim Jun Han, Krystal, And Shim Eun Kyung All Have 'Mad Concrete Dreams' In New Drama Teaser

Upcoming drama “Mad Concrete Dreams” has unveiled its first teaser!

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama that follows a struggling landlord who becomes entangled in crime to protect his family and property. While he achieves the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to participate in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

The newly released teaser video, featuring the fresh and unexpected combination of Ha Jung Woo, Im Soo Jung, Kim Jun Han, Krystal, and Shim Eun Kyung, heightens viewers’ anticipation by highlighting the characters’ differing and conflicting stakes and interests surrounding the building.

Ki Soo Jong (Ha Jung Woo), the head of a household who puts everything on the line to buy a building using loans and ends up buried in debt, opens on an ominous note, saying, “Being a building owner isn’t as easy as you’d think.” Soo Jong’s wife Kim Seon (Im Soo Jung) worries, “How long has it been since we put it up on the real estate market?”

Su Jong’s close friend Min Hwal Seong (Kim Jun Han) shows quiet interest as he asks, “Want to sell the building to me?” Hwal Seong’s wife Jeon Yi Kyung (Krystal) displays a relaxed attitude, saying, “What’s money got to do with anything?”

Yo Na (Shim Eun Kyung), the mysterious executor of capital, proposes a deal: “3 billion won—sounds good, right?” All of it leaves viewers wondering what kind of story will unfold as each character’s desires become entangled.

Watch the full teaser below:

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is set to premiere on March 14 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ha Jung Woo in “Road to Boston”:

Watch Now

Also watch Im Soo Jung in “Single in Seoul”:

Watch Now

Source (1)