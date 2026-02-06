Han Ji Min Must Choose Between Park Sung Hoon And Lee Ki Taek In 'The Practical Guide To Love'

Han Ji Min will face an impossible decision in JTBC’s upcoming drama “The Practical Guide to Love”!

“The Practical Guide to Love” tells the story of Lee Ui Yeong (Han Ji Min), a woman who dives into the world of blind dates after deciding to pursue love. When she meets two men with strikingly different charms, she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey towards discovering what true love really means.

Park Sung Hoon and Lee Ki Taek will star as Song Tae Seop and Shin Ji Su, the two very different romantic rivals that will turn Lee Ui Yeong’s world upside down.

Song Tae Seop is a dependable guy who gives off an unwavering air of stability and seems unlikely to cause any chaos in his partner’s life. Due to his considerate, respectful nature and honest, unpretentious demeanor, time spent with Song Tae Seop is always comfortable. His responsible attitude also makes it easy to trust him while building a relationship together.

On top of his steadfast charms, Song Tae Seop also avoids alcohol—an instant plus on a first date—and, as the CEO of a woodworking company, boasts hidden muscles and physical strength. Furthermore, when this strong and steady guy falls in love, he gives it his all.

Meanwhile, the fun and unpredictable Shin Ji Su is a dopamine-inducing force of nature who sends his partners on a roller coaster ride of emotion. The captivating Shin Ji Su takes control of the blind date from the very beginning, and after making his date’s heart flutter through an impossible-to-predict conversation, he naturally takes root in her heart before she knows it.

However, Shin Ji Su’s greatest charm is the pure, genuine love hidden beneath his free-spirited demeanor. When he truly falls for someone, he’s willing to boldly put himself out there in order to win her heart. The combination of his dopamine-inducing dates and his unfeigned sincerity is certain to get viewers’ hearts racing.

Which of these charming men will manage to steal Lee Ui Yeong’s heart? To find out, tune in to the premiere of “The Practical Guide to Love” on February 28 at 10:40 p.m. KST! The drama will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, you can check out a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

