Kim Hye Yoon And Lomon Continue Their Good Deeds On Lee Si Woo's Behalf In 'No Tail To Tell'

SBS’s “No Tail to Tell” has shared a glimpse of tonight’s new episode!

“No Tail to Tell” is a fantasy romance starring Kim Hye Yoon as Eun Ho, a quirky Gen Z gumiho (magical nine-tailed fox) who is determined not to become human, and Lomon as Kang Si Yeol, an overly confident world-class soccer player. The drama follows the chaotic journey of the two as they attempt to save one another.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Pal Mi Ho (eight-tailed fox) (Lee Si Woo) proposed a way for everyone to return to their rightful places—suggesting that after she becomes a gumiho and switches fates with Eun Ho, Eun Ho, once she regained her powers, could restore Kang Si Yeol’s destiny. Although Eun Ho initially strongly opposed the idea after being reminded of Geum Ho, she eventually decided to follow Pal Mi Ho’s wishes and began a good-deeds project in her place.

The newly released photos show Eun Ho and Kang Si Yeol under warm sunlight, shaking out bedding together and hanging laundry to dry. It creates a romantic atmosphere like a scene from a movie, but Eun Ho’s facial expression is actually sulky—like a child forced to do a chore they don’t want to do. In truth, they have gone out to do volunteer work together to rack up good deeds on Pal Mi Ho’s behalf. Attention is now on whether Eun Ho’s efforts and changes—having lived as a gumiho avoiding both even small good deeds and major wrongdoings for fear of accidentally becoming human—can truly help transform Pal Mi Ho into a gumiho.

Meanwhile, another set of stills draws the eye with Eun Ho’s terrified facial expression. Above all, the identity of the white-haired old man (played by Jung Dong Hwan) approaching Eun Ho with eyes full of rage seems anything but ordinary. Curiosity is growing over what connection and backstory ties him to Eun Ho.

The production team shared, “Mysterious teamwork between Eun Ho, Kang Si Yeol, and Pal Mi Ho has begun. Please stay tuned to see what true good deeds that can build Pal Mi Ho’s spiritual power will be and whether Eun Ho and Kang Si Yeol will be able to find the answer,” adding, “As we enter Part 2, the romance between the two will also deepen even further.”

The next episode of “No Tail to Tell” will air on February 6 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

