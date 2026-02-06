Watch: Han Ji Min Goes On A Series Of Disastrous Blind Dates In 'The Practical Guide To Love'

JTBC’s upcoming drama “The Practical Guide to Love” has unveiled a new teaser!

“The Practical Guide to Love” tells the story of Lee Ui Yeong (Han Ji Min), a woman who dives into the world of blind dates after deciding to pursue love. When she meets two men with strikingly different charms (Park Sung Hoon and Lee Ki Taek), she finds herself torn between them—prompting a journey towards discovering what true love really means.

The newly released teaser offers a glimpse of Lee Ui Yeong’s arduous journey as she suffers through a series of catastrophic blind dates. The video begins with beautiful but lonely career woman Lee Ui Yeong bursting into tears as she laments that her youth is being wasted.

Next, Lee Ui Yeong is dealt a critical blow by her mom, who coolly declares that she doesn’t plan on going to any more weddings because she doubts she’ll ever get her money back—meaning that she doesn’t expect her daughter to ever get married.

Triggered by the fact that her mom has given up on her, Lee Ui Yeong, who had always wanted to find love in a more natural way, finally accepts that she needs to try meeting men through blind dates. But when she reluctantly dives headfirst into the world of blind dates, she unfortunately finds herself meeting dud after dud.

Check out the new teaser below!

“The Practical Guide to Love” premieres on February 28 at 10:40 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, you can watch another teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

Watch Now

Source (1)