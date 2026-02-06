SF9's Taeyang Announces Military Enlistment Date

SF9’s Taeyang will be enlisting in the military this March.

On February 6, SF9’s agency FNC Entertainment announced through the group’s official fan café, “Yoo Taeyang, who recently applied for the military band, has received final acceptance notice from the Military Manpower Administration. He will enter the training center on March 3, where he will undergo basic military training before fulfilling his national defense duties as a member of the military band.”

The agency added, “As the enlistment day will involve many soldiers enlisting together, the time and location of Yoo Taeyang’s enlistment will be kept private, and no separate events will be held.”

They continued, “We are always grateful for the unwavering love fans have shown Yoo Taeyang. Please continue to give him your support as he faithfully carries out his national defense duties and returns in good health.”

Wishing Taeyang a safe and healthy service!

Source (1)