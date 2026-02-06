Lee Beom Soo And Lee Yoon Jin Finalize Divorce After 15 Years Of Marriage

Lee Beom Soo and interpreter Lee Yoon Jin have finalized their divorce.

On February 6, Lee Beom Soo and Lee Yoon Jin announced that they have officially concluded their marriage through an amicable agreement.

Lee Beom Soo’s agency Y.ONE Entertainment shared in an official statement:

Hello, this is Y.ONE Entertainment. Lee Beom Soo has concluded the legal procedures related to his divorce through an amicable agreement. Lee Beom Soo and Lee Yoon Jin have resolved misunderstandings between them through sufficient discussion, and they have agreed to respect and support each other in their respective roles as parents to their children moving forward. During the divorce process, some speculative reports and distorted interpretations that differed from the facts were spread, and we would like to correct them. The speculative reports regarding Lee Beom Soo are not true, and we clearly state that the agreement between the parties was reached amicably. We respectfully request that speculation, criticism, and the spread of false information regarding Lee Beom Soo, Lee Yoon Jin, and their family cease. Above all, for the stability and privacy of their children, we ask that further remarks or speculative reports about their married life and divorce process be refrained from. Thank you.

On the same day, Lee Yoon Jin also posted a handwritten letter on Instagram, writing, “After about 15 years of marriage, Lee Beom Soo and I have concluded our marriage and agreed to a divorce through mutual discussion.”

She continued, “We resolved the misunderstandings that arose during our marriage due to a lack of communication, and we have decided to respect and support each other in our respective roles as parents to our children. I also ask for your warm support for Lee Beom Soo’s future endeavors.”

Lee Beom Soo and Lee Yoon Jin married in May 2010 and have one son and one daughter. The couple previously appeared together on the KBS2 variety show “The Return of Superman” in 2016. They first announced their separation in March 2024.

Source (1) (2)

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews