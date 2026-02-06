Ji Sung Holds A Crucial Strategy Meeting With Allies As His Mission Faces Exposure In “The Judge Returns”

Ji Sung is turning to his reliable allies for help in tonight’s episode of “The Judge Returns.”

“The Judge Returns” is a drama starring Ji Sung as corrupt judge Lee Han Young, who lives as a slave to a powerful law firm before unexpectedly traveling back 10 years into the past. Given a second chance, he decides to seek justice by punishing great evils.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Lee Han Young—along with the help of Kim Jin Ah (Won Jin Ah), Seok Jeong Ho (Tae Won Seok), Song Na Yeon (Baek Jin Hee), Yu Se Hee (Oh Se Young), and Park Cheol Woo (Hwang Hee)—set a trap targeting the financial lifeline of a major evil force. He established a fake investment company called “Miracle Asia” and successfully seized 3 billion won (approximately $2.042 million) from Lee Sung Dae (Jo Sang Ki), who manages illicit funds within the judiciary.

Not only that, but by earning the complete trust of Kang Sin Jin (Park Hee Soon), Lee Han Young also gained access to Suojae, the final stronghold of corrupt power, accelerating his mission to bring justice to its conclusion. However, Kang Sin Jin’s right-hand man Kim Jin Han (Jung Hee Tae) obtained call records between Lee Han Young and Park Cheol Woo, putting Lee Han Young at risk of being exposed.

Amid the looming crisis that threatens to reveal Lee Han Young as an insider, newly released stills show him meeting with Yu Se Hee and Park Cheol Woo.

Despite the sudden threat, Lee Han Young maintains a composed smile and responds with seasoned confidence. Yu Se Hee, who previously supported him by attending the “Miracle Asia” investment briefing, is once again by his side. Prosecutor Park Cheol Woo, who has vowed to risk his life for the cause, also joins the meeting, drawing attention to the reason behind their gathering.

Adding to the intrigue, Baek Yi Seok (Kim Tae Woo)—a secret weapon who had declared his willingness to back Lee Han Young—makes his appearance, completing a formidable alliance against the forces of corruption. With his commanding presence alone, Baek Yi Seok becomes a strong pillar of support for Lee Han Young, Yu Se Hee, and Park Cheol Woo. Can this newly formed powerhouse team can overturn the balance of power?

The next episode of “The Judge Returns” airs on February 6 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the drama below:

Watch Now

Source (1)