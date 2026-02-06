RIIZE's Shotaro Unable To Participate In Macau Concerts

RIIZE’s Shotaro will not be participating in the group’s Macau concerts.

On February 6, the production company behind RIIZE’s Macau concert posted an official notice stating that Shotaro will be absent from RIIZE’s first world tour “RIIZING LOUD” in Macau.

Read the announcement below:

While the specific reason for Shotaro’s absence was not disclosed, speculation has arisen that it may be influenced by recently escalating China–Japan diplomatic tensions.

