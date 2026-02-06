Lee Mi Sook And Kang Suk Woo Reflect On Their 40-Year Reunion And Mature Romance In “In Your Radiant Season”

Lee Mi Sook and Kang Suk Woo have shared more insight into their upcoming drama “In Your Radiant Season”!

“In Your Radiant Season” tells the story of Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has locked herself away as if life were a cold winter.

Lee Mi Sook plays Kim Na Na, a first-generation fashion designer representing Korea and the head of “Nana Atelier.” A perfectionist with firm principles, Kim Na Na commands attention wherever she goes. As a sharp and decisive leader who has also raised her three granddaughters, she reaches a turning point in life when she unexpectedly reunites with her long-buried first love.

Kang Suk Woo plays Park Man Jae, a barista who runs a quiet alley café called “Rest.” After retiring, Man Jae lives a slow, peaceful life, listening to people’s stories and offering comfort through his presence. Through regular customer Song Ha Ran, he reconnects with his longtime acquaintance Kim Na Na and begins a second spring in life.

Lee Mi Sook explained her reason for choosing the project, saying, “I was drawn to its rare, analog-style sensibility, which is hard to find these days. Rather than a fast-paced story, the narrative quietly follows people’s emotions and the passage of time, and that depth really resonated with me.” She added, “Kim Na Na is a character who embodies the time and life of a woman who has lived diligently, which naturally drew me in as an actress.”

Kang Seok Woo also expressed his affection for the project, sharing, “From my very first meeting with the production team, I felt that director Jung Sang Hee had thoroughly prepared for the project, which naturally earned my trust. The moment I read the script, I could almost smell coffee from the character, and I was confident that I could properly convey the unique emotional tone of the drama.”

Both actors named “relatability” as a key point to watch in the drama. Lee Mi Sook shared, “It holds great meaning as a drama that families can watch together. It’s a project where each generation will find something they can relate to.” Kang Seok Woo similarly said, “Not only younger viewers but also middle-aged and older audiences will be able to reflect on their own love and lives through this story. I believe it will offer both vicarious satisfaction and warm comfort.”

Notably, Lee Mi Sook and Kang Seok Woo are reuniting on screen for the first time in over 40 years since the film “Wanderer in Winter.” Lee Mi Sook remarked, “I was truly happy to reunite with him, and we shared a chemistry that didn’t require words. On set, I felt that an actor’s passion only deepens with time.” Kang Seok Woo added, “This is our first time meeting again as co-leads since the 1986 film ‘Wanderer in Winter,’ and I felt very excited. Rather than the innocent love of youth, I think we will be able to portray the deep love of people who have lived full lives.”

Lastly, Lee Mi Sook said, “It has been a while since I encountered a drama that can resonate with viewers of all ages. I hope audiences will watch it comfortably with their families or while reflecting on their own lives.” Kang Seok Woo added, “For viewers who remember ‘Wanderer in Winter,’ I hope this becomes a warm moment to reminisce about the past and reflect on their own life journeys,” asking for viewers’ interest and support.

“In Your Radiant Season” is set to premiere on February 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Mi Sook in “Perfect Marriage Revenge”:

Watch Now

Also watch Kang Suk Woo in “Glorious Days” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)