Yoo Yeon Seok, Esom, And More Kick Off Script Reading For New Fantasy Legal Drama “Phantom Lawyer”

SBS’s upcoming Friday–Saturday drama “Phantom Lawyer” has shared a glimpse of its first script reading session!

“Phantom Lawyer” is a quirky yet heartwarming legal drama that follows Shin Yi Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a lawyer who can see ghosts, and elite attorney Han Na Hyun (Esom) as they resolve the lingering grievances of their very unusual clients—ghosts—through the law.

The script reading brought together director Shin Joong Hoon, writers Kim Ga Young and Kang Chul Gyu, and the main cast including Yoo Yeon Seok, Esom, Kim Kyung Nam, Jeon Seok Ho, Kim Mi Kyung, Son Yeo Eun, Lee Ah Rin, Jung Seung Gil, and Heo Sung Tae.

Yoo Yeon Seok, who plays Shin Yi Rang—the lawyer who delivers satisfying justice by resolving the deep-seated grudges of the deceased—led the room with his fluid and versatile acting. From portraying a warm-hearted man who cannot ignore an elderly street vendor selling vegetables to delicately capturing the confusion and emotional turmoil that unfolds when he suddenly begins seeing ghosts, Yoo Yeon Seok showcased a wide emotional range. Notably making his first full-fledged attempt at comedic acting since his debut, he drew laughter throughout the room with his ever-changing speech patterns, facial expressions, and bold reactions whenever he portrayed possession scenes.

Esom, who plays Han Na Hyun—the ace attorney of Taebaek Law Firm boasting a 100 percent win rate—instantly dominated the atmosphere with her cold and sharp charisma. She convincingly portrayed a character who feels alive only through winning cases, capturing her relentless drive and fierce ambition through intense eyes and a restrained tone.

Kim Kyung Nam, who plays Yang Do Kyung—the representative of Taebaek Law Firm and Shin Yi Rang’s rival—delivered a compelling portrayal of precarious ambition and razor-sharp energy. As a character who has led the firm in the absence of his father, its true owner, he persuasively depicted a man fiercely striving to earn recognition and trust.

The supporting characters, including the dependable “Yi Rang Family,” also add warmth to the story. Jeon Seok Ho, who plays Yi Rang’s brother-in-law Yoon Bong Soo, energized the atmosphere with his lively performance and boundless affection for his family. Yoon Bong Soo is a hard-working aspiring actor who works as a staff member at the “Doo Geun Doo Geun Butcher Restaurant,” boasting an eclectic resume filled with various part-time jobs undertaken in pursuit of realistic acting. After becoming the office manager at Shin Yi Rang’s law firm, his everyday survival knowledge shines unexpectedly.

Kim Mi Kyung, who plays Yi Rang’s mother Park Kyung Hwa, firmly anchors the story with her commanding presence as the knife-wielding owner of the “Doo Geun Doo Geun Butcher Shop.” Though she raised Yi Rang while cutting meat at the shop, her tough exterior contrasts with her deeply warm and caring nature.

Joining her are Son Yeo Eun as Yi Rang’s older sister Shin Sa Rang and Lee A Rin as Sa Rang’s daughter Yoon Da Bong, completing the cheerful and heartwarming family chemistry of the “Yi Rang Family.”

Jung Seung Gil, who plays Father Matteo—a mysterious priest and another key pillar of Shin Yi Rang Law Office—adds a gentle warmth to the drama with his spring-like kindness and positive energy. He is set to offer meaningful advice to Shin Yi Rang at crucial moments.

Moreover, other renowned actors, such as Heo Sung Tae, are also set to make special appearances in the drama as Shin Yi Rang’s special ghost clients.

“Phantom Lawyer” is set to premiere on March 13 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

