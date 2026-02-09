5 K-Dramas With Fangirl Heroines To Watch If You Loved “IDOL I”

After six weeks of romance and mystery, Girls Generation’s Sooyoung and Kim Jae Yeong‘s “IDOL I” has finally come to an end on a high note. The drama captivated viewers with its unique blend of heartfelt romance, intriguing mystery, and a rare glimpse into the behind-the-scenes world of the K-pop industry. While it’s not easy to find another K-drama that strikes the same balance between romance, suspense, and idol-centric storytelling, there are several series that explore similar themes. Here are five K-dramas with fangirl main leads to help satisfy your craving for “IDOL I” and ease the post-finale blues.

Based on the webtoon “Noona Fan Dot Com” by Kim Sung, the K-drama “Her Private Life” revolves around Sung Duk Mi, played by Park Min Young, a hardworking art gallery curator. However, she has a secret: Sung Duk Mi is the owner of a massive fansite dedicated to Cha Shi An (Jung Je Won). One day, while bidding on a painting by Cha Shi An’s favorite artist, a piece Sung Duk Mi plans to gift the idol, she collides with Ryan Gold (Kim Jae Wook), an artist who is also bidding for the same work.

After their not-so-friendly clash over the painting, Sung Duk Mi assumes she will never meet him again. However, she discovers that Ryan Gold has been appointed as the new art director at the gallery she works at, making him her boss. To make matters worse, Ryan Gold also uncovers Sung Duk Mi’s secret fangirl life.

One of the reasons “Her Private Life” has remained one of the most beloved K-dramas, despite being released almost seven years ago, is its mature characters. On top of that, the chemistry between the main leads is palpable, strong enough to blur the line between fiction and reality for viewers.

Based on the web novel “The Best of Tomorrow” by Kim Bbang, “Lovely Runner” is the K-drama that took global audiences by storm in 2024. The drama tells the story of Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon), a devoted fan of idol Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok). Despite living a rather difficult life due to her disability, Im Sol finds comfort and happiness through fangirling over Ryu Sun Jae, even becoming a member of his fan club.

However, her world begins to crumble when, just a few hours after his concert, Ryu Sun Jae is found dead. But is this truly the end of their story? Im Sol believes so, until she is magically transported back into the past with one goal in mind: saving Sun Jae.

“Lovely Runner” is the epitome of the rom-com genre: bright, playful, and filled with giggle-inducing romance. What sets it apart from other rom-coms, however, is its willingness to embrace melancholy. The actors effortlessly shift between lighthearted and emotional moments, giving the drama its unique depth.

Set in the late 1990s, “Reply 1997” is the first installment in director Shin Won Ho’s “Reply” series. The K-drama centers around Sung Shi Won (Jeong Eun Ji), a passionate fan of first-generation K-pop boy group H.O.T. and tells the story of her youth alongside her five high school friends.

In the future timeline, Sung Shi Won has married one of the men from her friend group. As the narrative moves back and forth between the 1990s and 2012, the audience is given subtle hints to piece together which friend ultimately stole the heart of this devoted fangirl.

Even without the husband-mystery element, “Reply 1997” is a must-watch for all K-pop stans who want to virtually experience the nostalgia of fan culture and its many intricacies. From attending music shows and camping outside music stores to buy albums, to engaging in rivalries with fans of opposing groups, “Reply 1997” vividly captures what fandom life was like in the ’90s.

“The Universe’s Star”

“The Universe’s Star” is a short fantasy K-drama that tells the love story of an unexpected pair. Byul (Ji Woo) is a grim reaper whose newest assignment is to collect and guide the soul of Woo Joo (Suho), a singer who is fated to die soon. However, Byul’s personal and professional lives collide when she realizes that Woo Joo is none other than her favorite artist. Faced with this reality, Byul decides to do what any fangirl would do: save Woo Joo.

“The Universe’s Star” proves that a drama doesn’t need 16 episodes to deliver a heartfelt story, sometimes, six are more than enough. With its well-thought-out premise and cohesive plot, the K-drama beautifully highlights a selfless side of love.

“Idol in My Living Room”

“Idol in My Living Room” is another short K-drama consisting of 10 episodes that are each 10-minutes long, and it depicts a fangirl’s wildest dream. The story follows Joy (Kang Ji Woo), a diligent student at King Sejong Institute, who unexpectedly ends up sharing an apartment with Yeo Won, a member of the boy group PENTAGON.

If “Idol in My Living Room” could be described in one word, it would be “tropey.” At times, the drama feels like a plot straight out of a fanfiction written on Wattpad or AO3. However, there’s one thing people often forget: fanfiction writers know exactly what fangirls want. As a result, despite leaning heavily into familiar tropes, “Idol in My Living Room” remains a fun and entertaining watch from start to finish and is especially recommended for UNIVERSE, PENTAGON’s fandom.

All of the episodes of “Idol in My Living Room” are available for free on King Sejong Institute’s official YouTube channel.

