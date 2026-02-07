'The Judge Returns' Kicks Off Final 2 Weeks As Most-Watched Show Of Friday

MBC’s “The Judge Returns” continues its reign over Friday night television!

On February 6, the hit drama successfully remained the most-watched show of any kind to air on Friday as it entered the final two weeks of its run. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of “The Judge Returns” scored an average nationwide rating of 13.2 percent.

“The Judge Returns” was also the most-watched program of Friday among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 54, with whom it earned a rating of 5 percent.

Meanwhile, SBS’s “No Tail to Tell,” which airs in the same time slot, maintained its average nationwide rating of 2.7 percent from last week.

Watch full episodes of “The Judge Returns” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)