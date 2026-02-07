Hong Jong Hyun And Choi Jin Hyuk Get Jealous Of Each Other During Trip With Oh Yeon Seo In 'Positively Yours'

Hong Jong Hyun and Choi Jin Hyuk’s war over Oh Yeon Seo continues on “Positively Yours”!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a new romantic comedy about the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Oh Yeon Seo stars as Jang Hui Won, a workaholic who has never been in a relationship, while Choi Jin Hyuk plays Kang Du Jun, the CEO of the company where she works.

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the next episode of the drama, the hopelessly smitten Kang Du Jun follows Jang Hui Won on a business trip in order to remain by her side. Meanwhile, Cha Min Uk (Hong Jong Hyun) is none too happy about about their boss tagging along.

When Du Jun sticks close to Hui Won at all times and shows interest in her every move, a jealous Min Uk can’t tear his eyes away from the couple. As if it weren’t bad enough that Du Jun wound up joining them out of the blue, Min Uk is visibly displeased by the way the other man has plastered himself to Hui Won’s side.

Meanwhile, another set of stills captures Hui Won and Min Uk looking friendly during a tour of a brewery. With the close bond and familiarity that stems from their 15-year friendship on full display, Du Jun is visibly uneasy as he watches the duo, unable to insert himself between them.

“The behavior of Du Jun and Min Uk, who express their feelings for Hui Won in different ways, will heighten the excitement of the drama,” teased the “Positively Yours” production team. “As the emotions of Du Jun and Min Uk—along with Hui Won, who finds herself confused between the two of them—become further entangled, the love triangle will reach its climax. Please keep an eye on how the romance plays out.”

The next episode of “Positively Yours” will air on February 7 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below!

