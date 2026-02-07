ATEEZ Tops Charts All Over The World With 'Adrenaline' And 'GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4'

ATEEZ’s latest comeback is off to a strong start!

On February 6 at 2 p.m. KST, ATEEZ made their highly-anticipated return with their new mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” and its title track “Adrenaline.”

Shortly afterwards, both the mini album and the song soared to the top of iTunes charts in numerous countries across the globe. By February 7 KST, “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” had already hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 31 different regions around the world, while “Adrenaline” reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 18 different regions.

“Adrenaline” also shot to No. 1 on Bugs’ realtime chart, where all of the top five spots were taken by tracks from “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4.”

Additionally, ATEEZ’s music video for “Adrenaline” hit No. 1 on both YouTube’s worldwide list of Top Trending Videos and its worldwide list of Top Trending Music Videos.

Congratulations to ATEEZ!

