Park Shin Hye Faces New Threats To Her Safety In 'Undercover Miss Hong'

tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” has shared a suspenseful sneak peek of its next episode!

Set in the late 1990s, tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” is a comedy starring Park Shin Hye as Hong Geum Bo, an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old entry-level employee at a securities firm where suspicious financial transactions have been detected.

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the upcoming episode of the drama, Hong Geum Bo walks the streets alone at night. However, despite her peaceful expression, danger is looming in the shadows—and she soon faces a new threat to her safety.

After things take a perilous turn, Hong Geum Bo is seen clutching her neck with a startled expression, while Shin Jung Woo (Ko Kyung Pyo) is unexpectedly by her side. Hong Geum Bo’s usual confident and fearless demeanor is nowhere to be found, piquing curiosity as to what could have given her such a fright.

Eventually, the police arrive on the scene, making the situation even more chaotic. Yet even amidst all the confusion, the air between exes Hong Geum Bo and Shin Jung Woo is as frosty as ever—raising the question of whether Shin Jung Woo is friend or foe.

To find out what happens to Hong Geum Bo, catch the next episode of “Undercover Miss Hong” on February 7 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

