Moon Sang Min And Nam Ji Hyun Share A Romantic Moment In 'To My Beloved Thief'

Will love conquer all for Moon Sang Min and Nam Ji Hyun on “To My Beloved Thief”?

KBS 2TV’s “To My Beloved Thief” is a period fantasy drama starring Nam Ji Hyun as Hong Eun Jo, a woman who is secretly the legendary thief known as Hong Gil Dong, and Moon Sang Min as Yi Yeol, a prince who unexpectedly swaps bodies with her.

Spoilers

Previously on “To My Beloved Thief,” Yi Yeol boldly pursued Hong Eun Jo after becoming aware of his feelings for her. Meanwhile, Hong Eun Jo, who had been pretending not to notice Yi Yeol’s feelings, soon realized that she actually returned them.

However, their budding romance was blocked by an unexpected and tragic incident: the sudden death of Hong Eun Jo’s father, who was killed by Yi Yeol’s brother, King Yi Gyu (Ha Seok Jin).

Yet despite this major obstacle in their relationship, it seems that the star-crossed lovers’ feelings for one another as as strong as ever. In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Hong Eun Jo and Yi Yeol spend a romantic moment together by a stream while taking a break from caring for children.

Between smiling at one another with visible fondness in their eyes and looking completely comfortable as they relax together, it’s clear that the two of them have grown much closer than before.

The next episode of “To My Beloved Thief” will air on February 7 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

