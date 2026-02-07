Choi Jin Hyuk Nervously Awaits Oh Yeon Seo's Response To His Confession In 'Positively Yours'

Will Oh Yeon Seo reciprocate Choi Jin Hyuk’s declaration of love in “Positively Yours”?

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a new romantic comedy about the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Oh Yeon Seo stars as Jang Hui Won, a workaholic who has never been in a relationship, while Choi Jin Hyuk plays Kang Du Jun, the CEO of the company where she works.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Positively Yours,” the drama’s love triangle heated up as the tension between Kang Du Jun and his romantic rival Cha Min Uk (Hong Jong Hyun) escalated. In particular, a biting remark by Min Uk about whether a single measly night could compare to the 15 years he’d spent with Hui Won left Du Jun feeling defeated and bitter as he realized the depth of Min Uk and Hui Won’s relationship.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Du Jun and Hui Won take a romantic nighttime stroll in the park together. A noticeable tension lingers between them as Du Jun gazes earnestly at Hui Won, his pleading eyes revealing just how desperately he’s waiting for her to respond to his confession.

As Min Uk will also confess his feelings in the upcoming episode of the drama, it remains to be seen how Hui Won will respond to the two men’s declarations of love.

To find out whether Hui Won will reciprocate Du Jun’s growing feelings, catch the next episode of “Positively Yours” on February 7 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

