Watch: KiiiKiii Takes 2nd Win For '404 (New Era)' On 'Music Core'; Performances By ATEEZ, i-dle, And More

KiiiKiiii has won a second music show trophy for “404 (New Era)”!

On the February 7 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were i-dle’s “Mono” (featuring Skaiwater), EXO’s “Crown,” and KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era).” KiiiKiii ultimately took the win with a total of 8,396 points.

Congratulations to KiiiKiii! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:

Performers on today’s show included ATEEZ, i-dle, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, Sungmin, WHIB, 8TURN, AxMxP, GRANADA, POW, NAVILLERA, Ki:XÉ, NWH:I, Kim Jun Tae, Jo Hwy, and Tak Song I.

