Watch: KiiiKiii Takes 2nd Win For "404 (New Era)" On "Music Core"; Performances By ATEEZ, i-dle, And More
KiiiKiiii has won a second music show trophy for “404 (New Era)”!
On the February 7 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were i-dle’s “Mono” (featuring Skaiwater), EXO’s “Crown,” and KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era).” KiiiKiii ultimately took the win with a total of 8,396 points.
Congratulations to KiiiKiii! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:
Performers on today’s show included ATEEZ, i-dle, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, Sungmin, WHIB, 8TURN, AxMxP, GRANADA, POW, NAVILLERA, Ki:XÉ, NWH:I, Kim Jun Tae, Jo Hwy, and Tak Song I.
Check out their performances below!
ATEEZ – “NASA” and “Adrenaline”
i-dle – “Mono”
ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “FORMULA” and “FREAK ALARM”
Sungmin – “Dancing under the Stars”
WHIB – “ROCK THE NATION”
8TURN – “BRUISE”
AxMxP – “Thereafter”
GRANADA – “Rise of the Phoenix”
POW – “Come True”
NAVILLERA – “NO LIMIT”
Ki:XÉ – “BOMB!”
NWH:I – “Siren Call”
Kim Jun Tae – “Tired of falling in love”
Jo Hwy – “Starlight”
Tak Song I – “Were We Happy”
Watch the full episode of “Music Core” with English subtitles below: