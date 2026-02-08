Stray Kids Hits No. 1 At U.S. Box Office With New Film 'The dominATE Experience'

Stray Kids dominated the U.S. box office with their new feature film!

On February 6, the group’s new concert film “Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience” took No. 1 at the U.S. box office on its official opening day.

According to The Numbers, the film—which features footage from Stray Kids’ concert at SoFi Stadium in California—grossed $3.2 million in ticket sales from 1,724 North American theaters on Friday alone.

With this strong premiere, Variety estimates that the movie is on track to reach $5 million in domestic ticket sales by the end of its opening weekend on Sunday.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!

Source (1) (2)