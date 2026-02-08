Stray Kids Hits No. 1 At U.S. Box Office With New Film "The dominATE Experience"
Stray Kids dominated the U.S. box office with their new feature film!
On February 6, the group’s new concert film “Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience” took No. 1 at the U.S. box office on its official opening day.
According to The Numbers, the film—which features footage from Stray Kids’ concert at SoFi Stadium in California—grossed $3.2 million in ticket sales from 1,724 North American theaters on Friday alone.
With this strong premiere, Variety estimates that the movie is on track to reach $5 million in domestic ticket sales by the end of its opening weekend on Sunday.
Congratulations to Stray Kids!