"No Tail To Tell" To Not Air Next Week

Drama
Feb 07, 2026
by E Cha

SBS’s “No Tail to Tell” will be going on a one-week hiatus.

Due to special programming for the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, “No Tail to Tell” will not be airing new episodes on February 13 or 14.

After taking the week off, the drama will resume airing normally on February 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST, when it will air its ninth episode.

In the meantime, watch “No Tail to Tell” star Kim Hye Yoon in “Lovely Runner” below:

And check out Lomon’s drama “Branding in Seongsu” below:

No Tail To Tell

