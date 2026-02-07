'No Tail To Tell' To Not Air Next Week

SBS’s “No Tail to Tell” will be going on a one-week hiatus.

Due to special programming for the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, “No Tail to Tell” will not be airing new episodes on February 13 or 14.

After taking the week off, the drama will resume airing normally on February 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST, when it will air its ninth episode.

In the meantime, watch “No Tail to Tell” star Kim Hye Yoon in “Lovely Runner” below:

Watch Now

And check out Lomon’s drama “Branding in Seongsu” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)