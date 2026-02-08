NCT WISH Is 1st K-Pop Boy Group In YouTube History To Hit 100 Million Views With A Short

NCT WISH has just made YouTube history!

On February 8 KST, NCT WISH’s “Cham Cham Cham” short-form video surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making them the first K-pop boy group ever to reach the milestone with a YouTube Short posted on their official account.

The viral video, which was first posted in August of last year, features the NCT WISH members playing the “Cham Cham Cham” game at a swimming pool and trying to avoid the punishment of getting pushed in.

Congratulations to NCT WISH on their impressive achievement!

Watch the group’s viral video below:

