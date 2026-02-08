'Undercover Miss Hong' And 'The Judge Returns' Earn Their Highest Saturday Ratings Yet

The weekend drama ratings battle is heating up!

On February 7, MBC’s “The Judge Returns”—which has just two episodes left to go—achieved its viewership ratings yet for a Saturday (when its ratings have recently tended to be lower compared to Fridays). According to Nielsen Korea, the hit drama took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 11.5 percent.

“The Judge Returns” was also the most-watched drama in its time slot among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 54, with whom it scored a rating of 4.2 percent.

tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong” similarly earned its highest ratings to date for a Saturday (when its ratings have typically been lower compared to Sundays). The latest episode of the drama scored an average nationwide rating of 7.5 percent.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s “To My Beloved Thief” stayed strong with an average nationwide rating of 6.8 percent.

SBS’s “No Tail to Tell” dipped to an all-time low of 2.2 percent ahead of its upcoming one-week hiatus, while Channel A’s “Positively Yours” earned an average nationwide rating of 1.1 percent for the night.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s new drama “Recipe for Love” scored an average nationwide rating of 15.7 percent for its third episode, making it the most-watched show of any kind to air on Saturday.

Watch full episodes of “The Judge Returns” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And catch up on “My Beloved Thief” here:

Watch Now

Or “Positively Yours” below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2) (3) (4) (5)