Choi Jin Hyuk And Oh Yeon Seo Begin A Secret Office Romance In 'Positively Yours'

Channel A’s “Positively Yours” has shared a sneak peek of Choi Jin Hyuk and Oh Yeon Seo getting close at the office after hours!

Based on a popular webtoon, “Positively Yours” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected consequences of a one-night stand between a man and a woman who have both sworn off marriage. Oh Yeon Seo stars as Jang Hui Won, a workaholic who has never been in a relationship, while Choi Jin Hyuk plays Kang Du Jun, the CEO of the company where she works.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Positively Yours,” Jang Hui Won couldn’t hold back her feelings for Kang Du Jun any longer, and she ultimately confessed to him by asking him not to go on a blind date. After learning that Hui Won reciprocated his feelings, Du Jun responded with a sweet kiss that made viewers’ hearts skip a beat.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, the couple begins a secret relationship while hiding their budding romance from their colleagues at work.

When Hui Won winds up working late, Du Jun stays behind to keep her company—and once they’re alone together at the office, he boldly takes the opportunity to spin her chair to face him. The fond smile on Du Jun’s face as he looks at her reveals just how smitten he is, while Hui Won is adorably startled by their sudden proximity.

When Du Jun slowly leans in, Hui Won unconsciously closes her eyes, leading to a heart-stopping moment where they are seconds away from a kiss.

To find out if Du Jun and Hui Won will manage to keep their new relationship a secret from their co-workers, tune in to the next episode of “Positively Yours” on February 8 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

