Ahn Bo Hyun And Lee Joo Bin Confront Their Painful Pasts In 'Spring Fever'

Both Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin will take major steps towards overcoming their wounds from the past on “Spring Fever”!

tvN’s “Spring Fever” is a heartwarming romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

On the previous episode of “Spring Fever,” Seon Jae Gyu’s heartbreaking past was revealed. Yoon Bom, who trusted him, offered him warm comfort—but the episode ended on a shocking cliffhanger, with Seon Jae Gyu unexpectedly declaring, “I killed my father.”

Newly released stills from the drama’s next episode capture Bom and Jae Gyu’s contrasting reactions after his confession. The usually upbeat Jae Gyu’s face is expressionless as he exudes an air of melancholy, but Bom looks back at him with a faint smile.

Later, the couple is seen enjoying a carefree and happy moment together with their dog—but this bliss is short-lived.

In the next set of stills, Bom is shown deep in thought as she contemplates her own wounds from her past scandal and her decision to remain silent—which ultimately left the impression that she had admitted to the allegations against her.

After much deliberation, Bom finally makes a crucial decision. As she comes to this decision, her face betrays a complex mix of emotions: peace, anxiety, and determination.

Meanwhile, a startled and frustrated Jae Gyu appears to be at a loss for what to do, hinting at the fact that there is a major crisis at hand.

To find out what decision Bom makes—and how it will impact her relationship with Jae Gyu—catch the next episode of “Spring Fever” on February 9 at 8:50 p.m. KST!

