Park Shin Hye Discovers The Door To A Secret Hideout In 'Undercover Miss Hong'

Park Shin Hye will make a key discovery on the next episode of tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong”!

Set in the late 1990s, “Undercover Miss Hong” is a comedy starring Park Shin Hye as Hong Geum Bo, an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old entry-level employee at a securities firm where suspicious financial transactions have been detected.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Undercover Miss Hong,” Hong Geum Bo was devastated to learn that the slush fund ledger she had been searching for all this time had accidentally been destroyed. Clinging to her last shred of hope, she sent an email to the anonymous whistleblower known as “Yeppi”—and unexpectedly received a reply.

At the end of the episode, Hong Geum Bo confronted her boss Bang Jin Mok (Kim Do Hyun) and declared that she knew he was Yeppi, piquing curiosity about the key clue that had pointed her in his direction.

In the upcoming episode of the drama, Hong Geum Bo will get one step closer to uncovering the truth behind the corruption at Hanmin Securities. Newly released stills from the episode show Hong Geum Bo discovering the entrance to a secret hideout within the company.

When Hong Geum Bo runs into Cha Joong Il (Im Chul Soo) and Bang Jin Mok outside a door marked “Authorized Personnel Only,” Cha Joong Il immediately blocks it to prevent her from entering. However, the determined Hong Geum Bo has never let Cha Joong Il or his harassment get in her way, and it remains to be seen what clever tactic she will come up with in order to achieve her goal this time.

Meanwhile, the trio is soon joined in the hallway by Shin Jung Woo (Ko Kyung Pyo), adding to the tension of the standoff between Hong Geum Bo and Cha Joong Il.

To find out what’s happening inside the secret hideout—and whether this discovery will mark a breakthrough in Hong Geum Bo’s investigation—catch the next episode of “Undercover Miss Hong” on February 8 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

