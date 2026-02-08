Moon Sang Min Meets With Ha Seok Jin In Nam Ji Hyun's Body On 'To My Beloved Thief'

KBS 2TV’s “To My Beloved Thief” has shared a glimpse of a tense encounter from its next episode!

“To My Beloved Thief” is a period fantasy drama starring Nam Ji Hyun as Hong Eun Jo, a woman who is secretly the legendary thief known as Hong Gil Dong, and Moon Sang Min as Yi Yeol, a prince who unexpectedly swaps bodies with her.

Previously on “To My Beloved Thief,” Yi Yeol began to see the world from a new point of view after meeting Hong Eun Jo. Once he started to see things from commoners’ perspective, Yi Yeol felt both guilt and anger upon seeing his brother, King Yi Gyu (Ha Seok Jin), endanger people’s lives for the sake of his hunting grounds.

However, Yi Yeol had already promised his brother a long time ago that he would not pose a threat to the throne and would instead live a carefree life far from the realm of politics. Unable to break that promise, Yi Yeol did his best to suppress the emotions surging within him, but his brother’s continuing tyranny has made it harder and harder for him to ignore the injustices happening around him.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Yi Yeol winds up coming face-to-face with his brother while in Hong Eun Jo’s body.

When Yi Gyu summons Hong Eun Jo for some unknown reason, Yi Yeol—whose soul is currently inside her body—goes to meet him at the palace. As soon as Hong Eun Jo steps inside, her face falls at the sight of numerous courtesans collapsed on the floor.

Meanwhile, Yi Gyu’s face is expressionless as he calmly greets Hong Eun Jo inside his chambers.

To find out why Yi Gyu has summoned Hong Eun Jo—and how Yi Yeol will respond—catch the next episode of “To My Beloved Thief” on February 8 at 9:20 p.m. KST!

