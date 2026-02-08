Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, February Week 2

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, February Week 2

Music
Feb 08, 2026
by edward1849

KiiiKiii scores their first No. 1 song on our chart with “404 (New Era)” debuting at No. 1. Congratulations to KiiiKiii!

The title track from KiiiKiii’s second mini album “Delulu Pack,” “404 (New Era)” is a UK house/garage-based track built around classic bouncing chords, a weighty bassline, and modern club sounds. It symbolizes a lifestyle unconstrained by existing social frameworks.

Moving back up one spot to No. 2 is Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye.” Car, the garden’s “My whole world,” which topped the chart last week, is down two spots to No. 3.

Singles Music Chart - February 2026, Week 2
  • 1 (new) 404 (New Era)
    Image of 404 (New Era)
    Album: Delulu Pack
    Artist/Band: KiiiKiii
    • Music: Chapman, Bonnick, Berg, Cazzi Opeia
    • Lyrics: Omega Sapien
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 2 (+1) Good Goodbye
    Image of Good Goodbye
    Album: Good Goodbye
    Artist/Band: Hwasa
    • Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa
    • Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 15 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 3 (-2) My whole world
    Image of My whole world
    Album: Absence
    Artist/Band: Car, the garden
    • Music: Car, the garden, 623
    • Lyrics: Car, the garden
    Genres: Ballad
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 4 (–) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
    Image of SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
    Album: SPAGHETTI
    Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM
    • Music: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun
    • Lyrics: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 14 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 5 (+2) Blue Valentine
    Image of Blue Valentine
    Album: Blue Valentine
    Artist/Band: NMIXX
    • Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia
    • Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 15 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 6 (-4) NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Image of NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Album: NOT CUTE ANYMORE
    Artist/Band: ILLIT
    • Music: Harris, Sloan, youra
    • Lyrics: Harris, Sloan, youra
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 9 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 7 (-1) Landing in Love
    Image of Landing in Love
    Album: Take-off
    Artist/Band: HANRORO
    • Music: HANRORO
    • Lyrics: HANRORO
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 6 Previous rank
       
    • 14 Number of week on chart
       
    • 6 Peak on chart
       
  • 8 (-3) Crown
    Image of Crown
    Album: REVERXE
    Artist/Band: EXO
    • Music: McKinnon, Hanna, Zeke, Buckley
    • Lyrics: Kang Eun Jeong, Yoon
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 5 Previous rank
       
    • 2 Number of week on chart
       
    • 5 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 9 (+1) JUMP
    Image of JUMP
    Album: JUMP
    Artist/Band: BLACKPINK
    • Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    • Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 10 Previous rank
       
    • 29 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 10 (+1) Endangered Love
    Image of Endangered Love
    Album: EROS
    Artist/Band: Lee Chanhyuk
    • Music: Lee Chanhyuk, MILLENNIUM, SIHWANG, Lee Jin Hyub
    • Lyrics: Lee Chanhyuk
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 11 Previous rank
       
    • 25 Number of week on chart
       
    • 7 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (+2) Love Love Love Epik High
12 (+20) 사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain) Lim Hyun Jung
13 (-4) ONE MORE TIME ALLDAY PROJECT
14 (+1) Moonwalkin’ LNGSHOT
15 (+1) FOCUS Hearts2Hearts
16 (+3) GO! CORTIS
17 (-5) 하얀 그리움 (White Memories) fromis_9
18 (-1) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi
19 (-5) OVERDRIVE TWS
20 (-12) Knife ENHYPEN
21 (+20) 사랑의 언어 (Love Language) Kim Min Seok
22 (-2) XOXZ IVE
23 (+11) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim
24 (new) ROCK THE NATION WHIB
25 (+5) like JENNIE Jennie
26 (-4) PASS AxMxP
27 (new) Come True (feat. Shin Onyu) POW
28 (-10) Drowning WOODZ
29 (+2) toxic till the end Rosé
30 (-6) FREAK ALARM ALPHA DRIVE ONE
31 (-8) 힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick)) noahjooda
32 (new) Mono (feat. skaiwater) i-dle
33 (+2) Blue DxS
34 (-9) DUET Zico, Lilas
35 (+1) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ
36 (-8) Rich Man aespa
37 (-4) Do It Stray Kids
38 (-11) Grenade ONEUS
39 (-10) Hollywood Action BOYNEXTDOOR
40 (+2) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong
41 (-20) Funky like me (feat. PEAK & PITCH) n.SSign
42 (+1) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM
43 (+4) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
44 (+4) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam
45 (-1) Wish Wonpil
46 (-1) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub
47 (-21) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody
48 (new) Daydream Wendy
49 (new) 관람차 (Ferris wheel) ONEWE
50 (-4) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER


About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

BLACKPINK
Car the garden
EXO
HANRORO
Hwasa
ILLIT
KiiiKiii
LE SSERAFIM
Lee Chanhyuk
NMIXX
Soompi Spotlight
Weekly Music Chart 2026

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read