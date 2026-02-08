Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, February Week 2
KiiiKiii scores their first No. 1 song on our chart with “404 (New Era)” debuting at No. 1. Congratulations to KiiiKiii!
The title track from KiiiKiii’s second mini album “Delulu Pack,” “404 (New Era)” is a UK house/garage-based track built around classic bouncing chords, a weighty bassline, and modern club sounds. It symbolizes a lifestyle unconstrained by existing social frameworks.
Moving back up one spot to No. 2 is Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye.” Car, the garden’s “My whole world,” which topped the chart last week, is down two spots to No. 3.
1 (new) 404 (New Era)
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
2 (+1) Good Goodbye
- 3 Previous rank
- 15 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
3 (-2) My whole world
- 1 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
4 (–) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope)
- 4 Previous rank
- 14 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
5 (+2) Blue Valentine
- 7 Previous rank
- 15 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
6 (-4) NOT CUTE ANYMORE
- 2 Previous rank
- 9 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
7 (-1) Landing in Love
- 6 Previous rank
- 14 Number of week on chart
- 6 Peak on chart
-
8 (-3) Crown
- 5 Previous rank
- 2 Number of week on chart
- 5 Peak on chart
-
9 (+1) JUMP
- 10 Previous rank
- 29 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
-
10 (+1) Endangered Love
- 11 Previous rank
- 25 Number of week on chart
- 7 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (+2)
|Love Love Love
|Epik High
|12 (+20)
|사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain)
|Lim Hyun Jung
|13 (-4)
|ONE MORE TIME
|ALLDAY PROJECT
|14 (+1)
|Moonwalkin’
|LNGSHOT
|15 (+1)
|FOCUS
|Hearts2Hearts
|16 (+3)
|GO!
|CORTIS
|17 (-5)
|하얀 그리움 (White Memories)
|fromis_9
|18 (-1)
|타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE)
|Davichi
|19 (-5)
|OVERDRIVE
|TWS
|20 (-12)
|Knife
|ENHYPEN
|21 (+20)
|사랑의 언어 (Love Language)
|Kim Min Seok
|22 (-2)
|XOXZ
|IVE
|23 (+11)
|달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say)
|Roy Kim
|24 (new)
|ROCK THE NATION
|WHIB
|25 (+5)
|like JENNIE
|Jennie
|26 (-4)
|PASS
|AxMxP
|27 (new)
|Come True (feat. Shin Onyu)
|POW
|28 (-10)
|Drowning
|WOODZ
|29 (+2)
|toxic till the end
|Rosé
|30 (-6)
|FREAK ALARM
|ALPHA DRIVE ONE
|31 (-8)
|힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick))
|noahjooda
|32 (new)
|Mono (feat. skaiwater)
|i-dle
|33 (+2)
|Blue
|DxS
|34 (-9)
|DUET
|Zico, Lilas
|35 (+1)
|모르시나요 (Don’t you know)
|ZO ZAZZ
|36 (-8)
|Rich Man
|aespa
|37 (-4)
|Do It
|Stray Kids
|38 (-11)
|Grenade
|ONEUS
|39 (-10)
|Hollywood Action
|BOYNEXTDOOR
|40 (+2)
|순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment)
|Lim Young Woong
|41 (-20)
|Funky like me (feat. PEAK & PITCH)
|n.SSign
|42 (+1)
|너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You)
|10CM
|43 (+4)
|MY LOVE (2025)
|Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho
|44 (+4)
|나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly)
|Hwang Karam
|45 (-1)
|Wish
|Wonpil
|46 (-1)
|시작의 아이 (Starting With You)
|Maktub
|47 (-21)
|어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday)
|Woody
|48 (new)
|Daydream
|Wendy
|49 (new)
|관람차 (Ferris wheel)
|ONEWE
|50 (-4)
|WE GO UP
|BABYMONSTER
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%