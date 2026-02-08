Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, February Week 2

KiiiKiii scores their first No. 1 song on our chart with “404 (New Era)” debuting at No. 1. Congratulations to KiiiKiii!

The title track from KiiiKiii’s second mini album “Delulu Pack,” “404 (New Era)” is a UK house/garage-based track built around classic bouncing chords, a weighty bassline, and modern club sounds. It symbolizes a lifestyle unconstrained by existing social frameworks.

Moving back up one spot to No. 2 is Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye.” Car, the garden’s “My whole world,” which topped the chart last week, is down two spots to No. 3.

Singles Music Chart - February 2026, Week 2 1 (new) 404 (New Era) Album: Delulu Pack Artist/Band: KiiiKiii Music: Chapman, Bonnick, Berg, Cazzi Opeia Lyrics: Omega Sapien Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (+1) Good Goodbye Album: Good Goodbye Artist/Band: Hwasa Music: Park Woo Sang, Hwasa Lyrics: Hwasa, An Shinae Genres: Ballad Chart Info 3 Previous rank 15 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

3 (-2) My whole world Album: Absence Artist/Band: Car, the garden Music: Car, the garden, 623 Lyrics: Car, the garden Genres: Ballad Chart Info 1 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

4 (–) SPAGHETTI (feat. j-hope) Album: SPAGHETTI Artist/Band: LE SSERAFIM Music: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun Lyrics: j-hope, SCORE, Megatone, Bennett, Campbell, JBACH, Vindver, Stone, Huh Yunjin, Leigh, Ball, Holmes, Wincorn, Bang Si Hyuk, Sakura, Park Woo Hyun Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 14 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

5 (+2) Blue Valentine Album: Blue Valentine Artist/Band: NMIXX Music: KASS, Sevn Dayz, Stalking Gia Lyrics: J14, Youra, danke, Guk Ji Won, Moon Seol Ree, jellybean, Milena, SEORA Genres: Dance Chart Info 7 Previous rank 15 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

6 (-4) NOT CUTE ANYMORE Album: NOT CUTE ANYMORE Artist/Band: ILLIT Music: Harris, Sloan, youra Lyrics: Harris, Sloan, youra Genres: Dance Chart Info 2 Previous rank 9 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

7 (-1) Landing in Love Album: Take-off Artist/Band: HANRORO Music: HANRORO Lyrics: HANRORO Genres: Rock Chart Info 6 Previous rank 14 Number of week on chart 6 Peak on chart

8 (-3) Crown Album: REVERXE Artist/Band: EXO Music: McKinnon, Hanna, Zeke, Buckley Lyrics: Kang Eun Jeong, Yoon Genres: Dance Chart Info 5 Previous rank 2 Number of week on chart 5 Peak on chart

9 (+1) JUMP Album: JUMP Artist/Band: BLACKPINK Music: TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Lyrics: TEDDY, Zikai, Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, Bluu Genres: Dance Chart Info 10 Previous rank 29 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

10 (+1) Endangered Love Album: EROS Artist/Band: Lee Chanhyuk Music: Lee Chanhyuk, MILLENNIUM, SIHWANG, Lee Jin Hyub Lyrics: Lee Chanhyuk Genres: Dance Chart Info 11 Previous rank 25 Number of week on chart 7 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (+2) Love Love Love Epik High 12 (+20) 사랑은 봄비처럼...이별은 겨울비처럼... (Love is Like Spring Rain, Parting is Like Winter Rain) Lim Hyun Jung 13 (-4) ONE MORE TIME ALLDAY PROJECT 14 (+1) Moonwalkin’ LNGSHOT 15 (+1) FOCUS Hearts2Hearts 16 (+3) GO! CORTIS 17 (-5) 하얀 그리움 (White Memories) fromis_9 18 (-1) 타임캡슐 (TIME CAPSULE) Davichi 19 (-5) OVERDRIVE TWS 20 (-12) Knife ENHYPEN 21 (+20) 사랑의 언어 (Love Language) Kim Min Seok 22 (-2) XOXZ IVE 23 (+11) 달리 표현할 수 없어요 (No Words Can Say) Roy Kim 24 (new) ROCK THE NATION WHIB 25 (+5) like JENNIE Jennie 26 (-4) PASS AxMxP 27 (new) Come True (feat. Shin Onyu) POW 28 (-10) Drowning WOODZ 29 (+2) toxic till the end Rosé 30 (-6) FREAK ALARM ALPHA DRIVE ONE 31 (-8) 힙합보단 사랑, 사랑보단 돈 (Love over hip hop, money over love (feat. Basick)) noahjooda 32 (new) Mono (feat. skaiwater) i-dle 33 (+2) Blue DxS 34 (-9) DUET Zico, Lilas 35 (+1) 모르시나요 (Don’t you know) ZO ZAZZ 36 (-8) Rich Man aespa 37 (-4) Do It Stray Kids 38 (-11) Grenade ONEUS 39 (-10) Hollywood Action BOYNEXTDOOR 40 (+2) 순간을 영원처럼 (Eternal Moment) Lim Young Woong 41 (-20) Funky like me (feat. PEAK & PITCH) n.SSign 42 (+1) 너에게 닿기를 (To Reach You) 10CM 43 (+4) MY LOVE (2025) Lee Yeeun, AshaTree, Jeon Gunho 44 (+4) 나는 반딧불 (I’m Firefly) Hwang Karam 45 (-1) Wish Wonpil 46 (-1) 시작의 아이 (Starting With You) Maktub 47 (-21) 어제보다 슬픈 오늘 (Sadder Than Yesterday) Woody 48 (new) Daydream Wendy 49 (new) 관람차 (Ferris wheel) ONEWE 50 (-4) WE GO UP BABYMONSTER





About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%