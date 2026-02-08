Watch: Bae In Hyuk And Roh Jeong Eui Are Charmed By Adorable Child Actor On Set Of 'Our Universe'

tvN’s “Our Universe” is capturing viewers’ hearts with its heartwarming story!

“Our Universe” is a romance drama about two in-laws who, despite harboring deep misunderstandings about one another, unexpectedly end up raising their nephew Woo Joo together. After moving in together, they embark on a journey of personal growth and blossoming romance.

The newly released behind-the-scenes video shows the actors hard at work on set of “Our Universe.” From filming the first meeting between Bae In Hyuk’s and Roh Jeong Eui’s characters, the two actors already showcase great chemistry.

Both Bae In Hyuk and Roh Jeong Eui are charmed by the adorable child actor Park Yu Ho, who plays the role of Woo Joo. Roh Jeong Eui promises to bring Park Yu Ho his toy, while Bae In Hyuk playfully teases, “You still ate the chocolate while crying.” Park Yu Ho runs away with Bae In Hyuk’s script, causing Bae In Hyuk to chase after him as Park Yu Ho bursts into peels of laughter.

The staff and actors get creative while getting Park Yu Ho to follow along with the script, and the set atmosphere remains bright and cheerful thanks to Park Yu Ho’s laughter.

