Watch: Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Joo Bin, And More Showcase Great Chemistry While Filming Romantic Scenes For 'Spring Fever'

“Spring Fever” has unveiled a behind-the-scenes look at the drama!

tvN’s “Spring Fever” is a heartwarming romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

In the making-of video, Kim Byung Choon pretends to interview Lee Joo Bin and Cha Seo Won. When asked about their love triangle dynamics, Cha Seo Won answers as his character Choi Yi Joon, “I love Yoon Bom,” leaving Lee Joo Bin pretending to be in shock. She jokingly says, “I just learned this. You’re going to confess like this?”

While filming a crab eating scene, the actors and staff get creative in picking the crab meat out. At the end of the scene, Lee Joo Bin even shares a bite for the staff filming the making-of video.

In a romantic scene, Ahn Bo Hyun twirls Lee Joo Bin around in a princess carry. Impressed, Lee Joo Bin comments, “Wow, you’re really strong.” During their kiss scene, Ahn Bo Hyun accidentally jams his foot into the corner of the bed, causing him to lie down in pain.

For the jiu jitsu scene, Lee Joo Bin shares that she and actress Lee Se Young signed up for jiu jitsu classes after talking about in on a variety show together, but she revealed that she only went twice and that it’s been over a year since she last went.

Cho Jun Young and Lee Jae In also adorably film their characters’ first date scene, having fun while posing for photo booth photos.

Watch the full making-of video below!

