Watch: i-dle Takes 3rd Win For 'Mono' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By ATEEZ, KiiiKiii, And More

i-dle has won a third music show trophy for “Mono” (featuring Skaiwater)!

On the February 8 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were Car, the Garden’s “My whole world,” i-dle’s “Mono,” and LE SSERAFIM’s “SPAGHETTI” (featuring BTS’s j-hope).

Congratulations to i-dle! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included ATEEZ, KiiiKiii, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, Sungmin, Im Chang Jung, 8TURN, WHIB, AxMxP, POW, SKINZ, dodree, Kim Jun Tae, Catch The Young, and Tak Song I.

Check out their performances below!

ATEEZ – “NASA” and “Adrenaline”

KiiiKiii – “404 (New Era)”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “FREAK ALARM”

Sungmin – “Dancing under the Stars”

Im Chang Jung – “Crazy Fool”

8TURN – “BRUISE”

WHIB – “ROCK THE NATION”

AxMxP – “Thereafter”

POW – “Come True”

SKINZ – “WHY U MAD”

dodree – “Born”

Kim Jun Tae – “Tired of falling in love”

Catch The Young – “Amplify”

Tak Song I – “Were We Happy”

Watch the full episode of “Inkigayo” with English subtitles below:

Watch Now