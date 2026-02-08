'Can This Love Be Translated?' Dominates Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings For 3rd Week

Netflix’s “Can This Love Be Translated?” once again swept the top spots on this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

For the third week in a row, “Can This Love Be Translated?” remained No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “Can This Love Be Translated?” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but its leads also continued to dominate the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where Go Youn Jung and Kim Seon Ho maintained their respective positions at No. 1 and No. 2.

The next spots on both lists were taken by tvN’s “Undercover Miss Hong,” which remained No. 2 on this week’s drama list. Meanwhile, star Park Shin Hye held onto her spot at No. 3 on the actor list.

MBC’s “The Judge Returns” rose to No. 3 on the drama list this week, while stars Ji Sung and Park Hee Soon took No. 4 and No. 10 respectively on the actor list.

SBS’s “No Tail to Tell” ranked No. 4 on the drama list, and leading lady Kim Hye Yoon came in at No. 8 on the actor list.

KBS 2TV’s “To My Beloved Thief” held steady at No. 5 on this week’s drama list, with leads Nam Ji Hyun and Moon Sang Min rising to No. 5 and No. 9 respectively on the actor list.

tvN’s “Spring Fever” maintained its position at No. 6 on the drama list, while stars Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin made the actor list at No. 6 and No. 7 respectively.

KBS 2TV’s new series “Recipe for Love” debuted at No. 7 on this week’s drama list, while ENA’s “Honour” entered the list at No. 9.

Lastly, ENA’s “IDOL I” rounded out the top 10 in its final week on air.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Netflix “Can This Love Be Translated?” tvN “Undercover Miss Hong” MBC “The Judge Returns” SBS “No Tail to Tell” KBS2 “To My Beloved Thief” tvN “Spring Fever” KBS2 “Recipe for Love” Disney+ “Made in Korea” ENA “Honour” ENA “IDOL I”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Go Youn Jung (“Can This Love Be Translated?”) Kim Seon Ho (“Can This Love Be Translated?”) Park Shin Hye (“Undercover Miss Hong”) Ji Sung (“The Judge Returns”) Nam Ji Hyun (“To My Beloved Thief”) Ahn Bo Hyun (“Spring Fever”) Lee Joo Bin (“Spring Fever”) Kim Hye Yoon (“No Tail to Tell”) Moon Sang Min (“To My Beloved Thief”) Park Hee Soon (“The Judge Returns”)

Watch full episodes of “The Judge Returns” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or check out “To My Beloved Thief” here:

Watch Now

And binge-watch all of “IDOL I” below!

Watch Now