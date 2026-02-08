Watch: Apink's Jeong Eun Ji, Chorong, And Yoon Bomi Crack Up 'Amazing Saturday' Cast In Fun Preview

Apink’s Chorong, Yoon Bomi, and Jeong Eun Ji are coming to “Amazing Saturday”!

The popular tvN variety show has revealed a sneak peek of next week’s episode, which will feature the three Apink members as guests.

In the new preview, Chorong cracks up the “Amazing Saturday” cast by calmly making savage remarks with an innocent expression. Meanwhile, Yoon Bomi makes everyone laugh for a different reason: she repeatedly insists that she’s “100 percent” sure of her answer, only to be proven wrong time and time again.

Finally, Jeong Eun Ji initially starts out calm and composed at the beginning of the show, but before long, she adorably loses her cool as she gets swept up in the excitement of the games.

The Apink members’ episode of “Amazing Saturday” will air on February 14 at 7:40 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!

