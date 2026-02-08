'The King's Warden' Surpasses 1 Million Moviegoers After Topping Box Office For 5 Days In A Row

“The King’s Warden” is off to a strong start at the box office!

Ever since its release on February 4, the new historical film starring Park Ji Hoon and Yoo Hae Jin has enjoyed an uninterrupted five-day streak at No. 1 at the Korean box office.

On February 9, the Korean Film Council announced that as of the day before (February 8), “The King’s Warden” had officially reached a total of 1,118,508 moviegoers—meaning that it took just five days to hit the 1 million mark.

“The King’s Warden” is the first Korean film to center on the story of King Danjong (Park Ji Hoon), the sixth king of Joseon. After ascending the throne at age 12, Danjong was ultimately dethroned by his uncle Grand Prince Suyang and exiled to Cheongnyeongpo in Gangwon Province, where he met his tragic end.

Set in 1457, the film follows village chief Eom Heung Do (Yoo Hae Jin), who voluntarily transforms his village into an exile site to revitalize its future, and the unexpected bond he forms with the young dethroned king.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “The King’s Warden”!

<왕과 사는 남자> 개봉 첫주 100만 관객 돌파! 감사합니다🍎



<왕과 사는 남자> 절찬상영중!

🔗예매는 프로필 링크에서 확인 pic.twitter.com/DbZQQJYH7I — SHOWBOX (@showboxmovie) February 8, 2026

